Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,451,000. Paycom Software makes up approximately 8.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $133.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.87.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $190.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total value of $1,545,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $4,349,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,600 shares of company stock worth $8,478,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

