Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. General Dynamics comprises approximately 2.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $789,683.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $229.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.88.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

