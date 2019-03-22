RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFUN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA:RFUN opened at $25.05 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $25.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF (RFUN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/riverfront-dynamic-unconstrained-income-etf-rfun-increases-dividend-to-0-11-per-share.html.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.