Rings Capital Management LLC Invests $42.99 Million in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Rings Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 307,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,992,000. Moody’s accounts for approximately 43.9% of Rings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $7,734,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

