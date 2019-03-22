Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNCE. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,049,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 484,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,225,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $403.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 533.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

