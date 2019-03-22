Rhumbline Advisers Has $427,000 Holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCS. Signition LP purchased a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

In related news, Director George Martinez purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,733 shares in the company, valued at $479,389.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 139,750 shares of company stock valued at $990,765. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCS. DA Davidson lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

NCI Building Systems stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $791.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.90. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $573.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NCI Building Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $427,000 Holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/rhumbline-advisers-has-427000-holdings-in-nci-building-systems-inc-ncs.html.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.