Rhumbline Advisers Has $391,000 Holdings in Limoneira (LMNR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Limoneira were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $13,799,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 71.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 505,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Limoneira by 14,004.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 347,860 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 431,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 56.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 174,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other Limoneira news, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $39,227.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,146.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Limoneira has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.74 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

