Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,957 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,291,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 59.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXDX opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 21.89, a current ratio of 22.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,564.01% and a negative return on equity of 105.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

