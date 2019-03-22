RFG Advisory LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,298.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

