RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX opened at $75.56 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $57.82 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/rfg-advisory-llc-cuts-stake-in-first-trust-us-equity-opportunities-etf-fpx.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.