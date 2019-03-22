Reviewing York Water (YORW) & SEVERN TRENT PL/S (STRNY)

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) and SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares York Water and SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio York Water $48.44 million 9.25 $13.38 million $1.04 33.26 SEVERN TRENT PL/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

York Water has higher revenue and earnings than SEVERN TRENT PL/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of York Water shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of York Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SEVERN TRENT PL/S does not pay a dividend. York Water pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. York Water has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares York Water and SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets York Water 27.61% 10.85% 3.95% SEVERN TRENT PL/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for York Water and SEVERN TRENT PL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score York Water 0 2 0 0 2.00 SEVERN TRENT PL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

York Water presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given York Water’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe York Water is more favorable than SEVERN TRENT PL/S.

Summary

York Water beats SEVERN TRENT PL/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in the fixture and furniture, electrical machinery, food product, paper, ordnance unit, textile product, air conditioning system, laundry detergent, barbell, and motorcycle industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About SEVERN TRENT PL/S

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales. The Business Services segment provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the UK Ministry of Defence for the design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks. This segment also generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology. Severn Trent Plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

