Restore (RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RST. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $374.92 million and a PE ratio of 23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 576.40 ($7.53).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.00. Restore’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Charles Skinner bought 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £183,665 ($239,990.85). Also, insider Sharon Baylay bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,057.50 ($6,608.52).

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as offers cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

