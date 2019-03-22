Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Linde (LIN)

Linde (ETR: LIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2019 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

3/4/2019 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/4/2019 – Linde was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/4/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/1/2019 – Linde had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/18/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/4/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2019 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Independent Research GmbH.

1/24/2019 – Linde was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2019 – Linde had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/22/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

1/21/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LIN stock opened at €152.55 ($177.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.14. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 12-month high of €191.80 ($223.02). The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.89.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Linde PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.