Remme (REM) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Remme has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $330,580.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, DEx.top, Hotbit and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $732.49 or 0.18162984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062194 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001322 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX, Tidex, Kuna and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

