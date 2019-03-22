Regency Centers (REG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Regency have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Moreover, the recent trend is estimate revision of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, the recent efforts of online retailers to go deeper into the grocery business have emerged as a concern. Although the company has an ambitious development and redevelopment pipeline, such initiatives involve significant upfront costs and might strain margins. Additionally, rate hike adds to its woes. Nonetheless, Regency has resorted to dispositions, reinvesting the proceeds in value accretive developments and acquisitions with superior growth prospects. Such efforts have the capacity to drive long-term growth.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REG. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Regency Centers from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.23.

NYSE:REG opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $277.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.96 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $262,911.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,641.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 1,658 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $108,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

