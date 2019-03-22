RefToken (REF) Price Reaches $0.43

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. RefToken has a market cap of $320,308.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00010641 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $738.27 or 0.18294651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062297 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00001328 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

REF is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

