Redfin Corp (RDFN) Insider Sells $92,750.00 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $92,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,873.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $195,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00.

Redfin stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.92. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Redfin from $20.50 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Redfin to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Redfin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Redfin by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

