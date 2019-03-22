Recon Technology (RCON) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

