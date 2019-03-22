Raytheon (RTN) Position Cut by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

NYSE:RTN opened at $181.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,144,855. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

