Raymond James Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.12.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 186,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,430,956. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,969.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 68,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 762,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 402,081 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 137,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,296 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

