Raymond James Increases Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Price Target to $11.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

AUPH stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,856.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

