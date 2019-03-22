Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.87 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $466,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,067 shares of company stock worth $14,283,372. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-raises-position-in-dexcom-inc-dxcm.html.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.