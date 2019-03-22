Raymond James & Associates Has $2.48 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCJ opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

