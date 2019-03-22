Raymond James & Associates Buys 706,035 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 144.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 68,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,184,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 563,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,969.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHK opened at $3.25 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.72 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

