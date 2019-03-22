Raymond James & Associates Acquires 16,842 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,627 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 536,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,340,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,343,000 after purchasing an additional 209,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,430,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $102.65 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

