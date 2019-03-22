Raymond James Analysts Give Endeavour Mining (EDV) a C$31.00 Price Target

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been assigned a C$31.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$26.25 to C$25.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.10.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$20.24 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$16.34 and a 12 month high of C$24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -15.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.09, for a total value of C$210,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,633 shares in the company, valued at C$2,543,607.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,575.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

