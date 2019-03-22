RadNet (RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on RDNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 27.51%. RadNet’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RadNet by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.