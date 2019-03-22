Radiant Creations Group (RCGP) and HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) Head to Head Survey

Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP) and HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HENKEL AG & CO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Radiant Creations Group and HENKEL AG & CO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Creations Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HENKEL AG & CO/S $23.50 billion 1.03 $2.73 billion $1.77 13.22

HENKEL AG & CO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Creations Group.

Dividends

HENKEL AG & CO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Radiant Creations Group does not pay a dividend. HENKEL AG & CO/S pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Radiant Creations Group and HENKEL AG & CO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Creations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HENKEL AG & CO/S 0 5 1 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Creations Group and HENKEL AG & CO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Creations Group N/A N/A N/A HENKEL AG & CO/S 11.36% 15.83% 8.62%

Summary

HENKEL AG & CO/S beats Radiant Creations Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radiant Creations Group Company Profile

The Radiant Creations Group, Inc. develops and markets proprietary scientific technologies and cosmetics, and over-the-counter personal enhancement products and devices over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary products, which include anti-aging and revitalizing skin cream under the Radiant Creations label. The company was formerly known as Nova Mining Corporation and changed its name to The Radiant Creations Group, Inc. in July 2013. The Radiant Creations Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Teroson brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

