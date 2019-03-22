Qumu (QUMU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,612. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Qumu had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

