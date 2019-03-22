Quidel Co. (QDEL) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Quidel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,909,000 after acquiring an additional 152,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,909,000 after acquiring an additional 152,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,291,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 15.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 963,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after acquiring an additional 131,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 454,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Quidel from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Quidel to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $132.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.26 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,156,248.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Gibson sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $167,609.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,545 shares in the company, valued at $516,379.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,803 shares of company stock worth $15,941,613. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

