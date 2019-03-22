Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.24.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $89.62 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $702,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $129,613.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,373.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,724 shares of company stock worth $1,199,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,725,000 after buying an additional 201,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,888,000 after buying an additional 1,000,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,129,000 after buying an additional 1,128,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,075,000 after buying an additional 135,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 225,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

