Qualys (QLYS) Cut to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Qualys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Qualys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.63.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.60. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $366,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,893,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,330 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Qualys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Qualys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.