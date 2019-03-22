QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

