QS Investors LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PPL by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $209,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,457 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

