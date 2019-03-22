QS Investors LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,464 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $489,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,359 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,868,000 after purchasing an additional 302,980 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $104.88 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,734.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $716,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,785,520. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

