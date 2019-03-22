Qorvo (QRVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QRVO. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $98.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,476. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,381 shares of company stock worth $15,381,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,278 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.