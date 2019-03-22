Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.93. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,220,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 336,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

