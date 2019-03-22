Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Cut by Analyst (ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ICD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ICD opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $225.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.09. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 46,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $138,990.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. purchased 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $27,318.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 86,276 shares of company stock valued at $253,675. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

