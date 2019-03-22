Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for WillScot Corp Issued By Oppenheimer (WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for WillScot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get WillScot alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of WSC opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 61.42. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Bradley Lee Soultz bought 35,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,549,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth $3,629,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.