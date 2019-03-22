Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Accenture Plc (ACN) Issued By KeyCorp

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accenture in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $168.24 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $311,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $181,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,177. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

