Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $795.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of PTEN opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 237.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,301,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,592,000 after buying an additional 3,024,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 2,876,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,002,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,807,000 after buying an additional 1,969,498 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,383,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after buying an additional 1,726,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after buying an additional 1,191,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

