Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) Reduced by Analyst

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TACO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 727,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 422,453 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 439,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 185,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

