Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Callon Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of CPE opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,915 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $6,803,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,224,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 928,550 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.