Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after buying an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

