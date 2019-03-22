Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2019 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 1,602.19%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ALPN opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 9.20. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $10.57.

In other news, insider Mitchell Gold bought 190,875 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,024,998.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Management L.L.C. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

