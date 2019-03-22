Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Issued By KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,894,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,782,000 after purchasing an additional 777,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,472,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,353,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

