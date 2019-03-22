Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Global Medical REIT Inc Issued By Boenning Scattergood (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

GMRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

