Pundi X Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (NPXS)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Pundi X has a market cap of $107.52 million and $1.78 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.46 or 0.18086535 BTC.
  • IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00062478 BTC.
  • IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000220 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002971 BTC.
  • Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000347 BTC.
  • Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001333 BTC.
  • MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
  • Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.
  • Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 274,555,193,861 coins and its circulating supply is 174,450,657,817 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.