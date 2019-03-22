Pundi X Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Pundi X has a market cap of $107.52 million and $1.78 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.46 or 0.18086535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00062478 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001333 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 274,555,193,861 coins and its circulating supply is 174,450,657,817 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

