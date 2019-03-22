Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 496 Shares

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $19,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,204,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,365,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PBYI traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. 769,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $13,719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,706 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 825,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 176,733 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

