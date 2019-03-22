Pulse (PULSE) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Pulse has a total market capitalization of $65,141.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pulse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pulse has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Pulse

PULSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto . The official website for Pulse is pulseproject.pw

Buying and Selling Pulse

